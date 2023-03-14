Submitted by Lea King Badyna
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s Marsh Madness will see 31 salt marsh and marsh adjacent cleanups taking place in the Golden Isles during March, and volunteers are needed at each and every cleanup.
Those volunteering for three Marsh Madness cleanups this year will receive a custom t-shirt, while volunteers working five Marsh Madness cleanups will walk away with a custom reusable water bottle.
The cleanups take place on various dates, times and locations. For a complete list, visit KGIB.ORG/EVENTS for info on each cleanup and map links to the locations.
Pictured are Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s Lea King-Badyna, left, and Heather Wilson with the 2023 Marsh Madness t-shirts.