Submitted by Kathy Otto
The Fort Frederica Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented the 2021-2022 Conservation Award to Rick and Sharon Hindery for their outstanding achievement of environmental awareness and outstanding community volunteerism. Rick and Sharon Hindery set an example of working toward protecting and conserving coastal resources.
Pictured are Nancy Neylans of the conservation committee, from left, Sharon and Rick Hindery and Stephanie Collett, vice regent. Not pictured was Katy Smith, chair, conservation committee.