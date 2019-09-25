Submitted by Melissa O’Halloran
Memory Matters held its quarterly board meeting and recognized its first ever Volunteer of the Year. Dale Tushman received this coveted award, known as a Magnolia of Memory Matters.
Dale was one of the organization’s founders and has worked tirelessly to bring awareness and support to those diagnosed with illness related memory loss, as well as their families.
Pictured are Eric Friedrich, from left, Hilary Kent, Kelley Royer, Jane Lafferty, Maggie Glennon and John Hartland. Dale Tushman is seated. Board members who were not pictured include Mike Cordle, Yolanda Neely, Gail Cowan and Kelly Trowbridge.