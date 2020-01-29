Submitted by Laura Young
Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently announced Elizabeth Martin as the Brunswick Campus Fall Volunteer of the Quarter. The awards were announced during the Volunteer Services Winter Luncheons, which featured a cowboy Christmas theme.
She spends her Wednesdays and Fridays at the Volunteer Services office on the Brunswick Campus. She also helps with fundraisers and special events.
Martin also volunteers each week at the Roosevelt Harris Jr. Senior Center in Brunswick, and she is a member at Zion Rock Church in Brunswick. In her free time, she attends Bible study at First Baptist Church in Brunswick, and she also enjoys bowling.
Peggy Tuten, president of Brunswick Campus Volunteer Services, left, and Elizabeth Martin, Brunswick Campus Fall Volunteer of the Quarter.