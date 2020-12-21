Submitted by Jennifer Krouse
In October local merchants decked out their windows with Halloween decor in hopes of winning the 2020 Spooktacular Window Contest, hosted by the Downtown Development Authority.
Shoppers voted for their favorite window designs for the People’s Choice Award. The People’s Choice winner was Nautica Joe’s Cafe on Newcastle Street. The Village Oven on Union Street took first place, and The Rose & Vine on Newcastle took second place.
Pictured are winners from the Village Oven Drew Gahagan, Martha Cullen and Kevin Gahagan.