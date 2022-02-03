Submitted by Len Taylor
VFW Post No. 2588 recently recognized Brunswick High School student Terrell Jones for his submission of his patriotic audio essay in support of their Voice of Democracy (VOD) program. This year’s theme was “America: Where do we go from here?” The VOC has been the VFW’s premier scholarship program.
Each year, nearly 57,000 high school students compete for more than $2 million in scholarships.
Pictured are Dick Snell, senior vice-commander, from left, LaCrystal Jones, Terrell and Len Taylor, commander.