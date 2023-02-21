Submitted by
Pat Guilfoil
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2588 recently donated food to Sparrow’s Nest. Pictured are Pat Guilfoil, quartermaster, from left, Janice Applegate, Sparrow’s Nest, and John Schwartz, post commander.
Submitted by
Pat Guilfoil
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2588 recently donated food to Sparrow’s Nest. Pictured are Pat Guilfoil, quartermaster, from left, Janice Applegate, Sparrow’s Nest, and John Schwartz, post commander.
The balloons and notes of love adorning mailboxes in the East Beach neighborhood on Valentine’s Day weren’t grand gestures of romance. They were an outpouring of thanks from the neighborhood residents to a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service who took action one morning a few weeks ag…
Local theater lovers are invited to travel into the woods with the Glynn Academy Players in their upcoming production, which is open to the community.
Brunswick High School’s Marching Pirates are headed to the nation’s capitol to perform in next year’s National Cherry Blossom Parade.
Today’s Brunswick Backyard BBQ at Mary Ross Park is the first ever such competition for the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority.