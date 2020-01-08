Submitted by Terry Dickson
Local middle school students were recently rewarded for their top three finishes in the Veterans of Foreign Wars annual patriotic essay contests.
St. Simons Post 4092 Commander Wes Currier went to the schools to personally deliver the certificates and checks to the winners, all eighth-graders. Catherine Murphy of St. Simons Christian School won $50 for third place.
Carley Blogg won first place entry and Glynn Middle School student Evan Graham finished second.
VFW Post 4092 Commander Wes Currier and Patriot’s Pen contest coordinator David Boland, right, present the third place award to Catherine Murphy at St. Simons Christian School.