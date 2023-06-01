Submitted by Jim Kielt
Golden Isles Veterans Village Inc. recently received a $90,000 donation from Nine Line Foundation at their recent Heroes Golf Tournament on Jekyll Island. The tournament drew a dozen foursomes from veterans’ groups in our surrounding community and ended with a celebration luncheon and numerous raffles supporting Golden isles Veterans Village in the Jekyll Golf Clubhouse.
Nine Line Foundation has been a capital contributor and benefactor of Golden Isles Veterans Village.
The village is located on the corner of MLK, G and Amherst streets in Brunswick. Tours of the village can be arranged by contacting Lorene Reid at lorenessi@comcast.net.
Pictured are John Bartosh, vice president Golden Isles Veterans Village (GIVV), from left; Lorene Reid, president GIVV; Megan Hostler, secretary GIVV; and president of Nine Line Foundation based in Savannah; and Dutch Hostler.