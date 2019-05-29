052919_vet
Submitted by Jennifer Klonoski

Local veterans were recently awarded with a certificate of honor signed by the governor for their service between 1954-1975. Certificates were presented by the American Legion Post No. 9. Two Veterans were also honored with an American flag and a resident was honored certificate for her service working with Veterans.

Pictured is Korean War veteran Corp. Lyle Fineis, Battery B780 Field Artillery Battalion, Army, and Cmmdr Bennie Williams, American Legion Post No. 9, at HomeLife on Glynco.

