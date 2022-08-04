Submitted by Steven Floyd
United Way of Coastal Georgia CEO, Justin Callaway, spoke to the Exchange Club of Brunswick during their weekly meeting. Callaway told the club about the United Way of Coastal Georgia and the impact they have on the community. The United Way of Georgia strives to create a community to be a place where all individuals and families have the opportunity to achieve their maximum potential.
Pictured are president elect and vice president JP Thornton, from left, Kalista Morton, Justin Callaway and secretary/treasurer Randy Pifer.