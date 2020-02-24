Submitted by Laura Young
The Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus wrapped up its 2019 fundraising campaign with a $67,500 check presentation to the United Way of South Coastal Georgia Inc.
Virginia Brown, president and CEO of the United Way, accepted the donation. Funds were raised through team member contributions and event participation, including a Krispy Kreme doughnut sale, karaoke at Ziggy’s, penny jar collections, raffles prize drawings and much more.
Pictured are Southeast Georgia Health System United Way Campaign co-chairs Melissa Toler, manager of physician practices, from left; Jennifer Watkins, manager of admissions; Stephanie Sinopoli, director of the Cancer Care Center; Donna Boatright, manager of patient financial services; Michael D. Scherneck, Southeast Georgia Health System president and CEO; Mary Jenrette, United Way of Coastal Georgia board chair; Virginia Brown, president and CEO; Alan Ours, past board chair; and, DelRia T. Baisden, Southeast Georgia Health System vice-president and United Way board secretary.