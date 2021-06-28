Submitted by Janice Lamattina
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard spoke to St. Simons Rotary recently, providing new insight into the night the Golden Ray capsized and offering guidance on the anticipated duration of the cleanup.
The club heard actual audio from the crew as the boat capsized; it was less than one minute from recognizing a problem to capsizing. The debris assessment team monitoring area beaches has walked over 3,000 miles just since November 2020. The entire process as taken over 7,500 people and over one million man-hours to date. Work is anticipated to continue for several months.
Pictured are Scott Jackson, environmental unit leader currently contracted with Gallagher Marine Systems, from left; Beverly Trainor, president of the St. Simons Rotary; Chief Dave Wilson, Deputy Operation Section Chief overseeing on-water and shoreline clean-up; and Lt. Commander Pat Frain, U.S. Coast Guard liaison and community outreach officer.