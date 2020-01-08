Submitted by Laura Young
The Southeast Georgia Health System patient care teams recently experienced double vision when two sets of twins were born at the Miriam & Hugh Nunnally Maternity Care Center on National Twin Day, Dec. 18.
Jerry Jr. and Crista Rowe welcomed twin girls, Hensley Brooke, 6 pounds, 18 inches, and Morgan Grace, 5 pounds 1 ounce, 18 inches, at 12:31 p.m.
Erin and Brittni Vaughn welcomed twin boys, Cason Kelly, 6 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches, at 1:31 p.m. and Shepley (Shep) Keith, 6 pounds 9 ounces, 20 ½ inches, at 1:45 p.m.
Their scrub tech, Betty Reiss, CST, is also a twin.