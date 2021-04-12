Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s (KGIB) annual March “Marsh Madness” month-long cleanup effort included 339 volunteers working a combined 536 hours in 27 cleanups to remove 9.18 tons of trash from salt marshes and border areas, including the removal of 118 tires.
Sponsored by Georgia-Pacific Brunswick Cellulose Mill, Marsh Madness is part of Keep America Beautiful’s “Great American Cleanup” that sees volunteers from across the country working toward clean communities.
Pictured on the back row are Genae Wilson, from left, Ari Stephan, Heather Wilson, Amanda Carlin and Kevin Barkley. Evie Wilson is in the front.