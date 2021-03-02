Roll up those sleeves, throw on some boots, and come get muddy with Keep Golden Isles Beautiful! Help keep the beautiful Marshes of Glynn litter free at one of our many scheduled “Marsh Madness” cleanups scheduled during the month of March!
Sponsored locally by Georgia-Pacific Brunswick Cellulose Mill and kicking off the national Great America Cleanup effort locally, twenty five area salt marsh cleanups have been planned for various days of the week throughout the month, to accommodate as many volunteers as possible.
“Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate in Marsh Madness,” said KGIB executive director Lea King-Badyna.
“Cleanups are planned for marsh bordering high ground, ocean/river bordering parks as well as down in the salt marshes themselves. This is our most expansive Marsh Madness effort to date, and a large volunteer turn out is crucial to making the biggest possible positive impact in removing trash and debris from this valuable natural resource. We cannot emphasize enough the importance of a large volunteer turnout.”
“We greatly appreciate the organizations and individuals serving as site leaders for Marsh Madness cleanups. With just a two-person staff, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful simply could not hold this many March cleanup events without their help and partnership,” continued King-Badyna.
“Even with the pandemic, the 2020 Marsh Madness effort removed 7.11 TONS, including over 150 tires, from our important salt marshes, illustrating just how much trash ends up in our marshes.” With support from Glynn locals, KGIB can continue to keep our marshes clean, and our isles golden!