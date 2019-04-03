Submitted by Lynn Chapman
The Golden Isles Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) awarded Troy University student, Lawanna Wright, a scholarship designated for Troy University students enrolled in human resource management degree programs. These funds are available to pay the cost of tuition and/or books and additional expenses not covered by other scholarships or grants.
Wright recently graduated from Troy University with the bachelor of science in business administration in global business human resource management and is currently enrolled in Troy’s master of science in management program. Wright was honored at a recent monthly meeting of the Golden Isles Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management meeting at the Brunswick Country Club where the scholarship was awarded.
Pictured are Lynn Chapman, Brunswick director and area coordinator for Troy University, from left; Mike Hendley, college relations chair of the Golden Isles Chapter of SHRM; Lawanna Wright, scholarship recipient; Marybeth Bonnar, president of the Golden Isles Chapter of SHRM.