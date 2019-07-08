Troy teacher honored

Dianne Ford Lawton, PhD., assistant professor of education at Troy University, was recently promoted to associate chair of the department of Leadership and Lifelong Learning for the College of Education. She has been a member of the Troy University faculty since 2005, first at the Troy Albany site and, since 2008, at the Brunswick site. Previously, she taught gifted education classes in the Lee County Georgia School System.
Lawton also serves as the Education Faculty Liaison for Open Educational Resources (OER). She serves on the Graduate Academic Council, the Graduate Academic Governance Committee, the College of Education Retention Taskforce, the College of Education Reclamation Project, the Academic Leadership Team, and the Convocation Committee. Lawton teaches classes in the adult education program.
Locally, Lawton participates in Relay for Life, is a mentor at Goodyear Elementary School and is a member of Delta Kappa Gamma.
Lawton, left, is pictured with Dionne Rosser-Mims, PhD., dean of the College of Education at Troy University.