Submitted by Liz DeMato
Albert Fendig’s Plein Air Affair Traveling Show/Exhibition is currently at the Horton Gallery in the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System until May 31. It will be moving to the McIntosh Art Association’s Old Jail, 404 North Way, Darien for June and July. The Old Jail is open every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the exception of Wednesday. Those hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Eighteen artists have their work on display. After the McIntosh Art Association, it will move in August to the Golden Isles Welcome Center on St. Simons Island and then in September to the Hofwyl-Broadfield Auditorium in Brunswick for display or pickup until the next exhibition in April 2022.
Unless otherwise indicated, the art is for sale and can be purchased through SoGlo Gallery at 912-230-1042.
For more information, contact George Netherton, 678-778-8889, gnetherton@me.com.