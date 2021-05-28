052821_show
Buy Now

Submitted by Liz DeMato

Albert Fendig’s Plein Air Affair Traveling Show/Exhibition is currently at the Horton Gallery in the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System until May 31. It will be moving to the McIntosh Art Association’s Old Jail, 404 North Way, Darien for June and July. The Old Jail is open every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the exception of Wednesday. Those hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Eighteen artists have their work on display. After the McIntosh Art Association, it will move in August to the Golden Isles Welcome Center on St. Simons Island and then in September to the Hofwyl-Broadfield Auditorium in Brunswick for display or pickup until the next exhibition in April 2022.

Unless otherwise indicated, the art is for sale and can be purchased through SoGlo Gallery at 912-230-1042.

For more information, contact George Netherton, 678-778-8889, gnetherton@me.com.

More from this section

+5
Officials prepare for hurricane season

Officials prepare for hurricane season

The official start of hurricane season is more than a week away, but the first tropical storm of the season, Ana, formed this week in the Atlantic Ocean because of warm water temperatures.