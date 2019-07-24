Submitted by Liz DeMato
The Albert Fendig Plein Air Traveling Show/Exhibition is moving from the Brunswick Library to the Visitors Center, 529 Beachview Drive, on St. Simons Island, for the month of August.
The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The paintings were created on site at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation in Brunswick in honor of long time philanthropist Albert Fendig’s birthday.
Approximately 24 artists will have their work on display: Stephanie Adams, Charles Bleau, Sharon Cacase, Linda Dotter, Albert Fendig, Caroline Gill, Phillis Harrell, Linda Humphries, Judy Johnson, Karen Keene, Patricia Klinefelter, Linda Lanter, Joyce Ledingham, Jeff LeMieux, Jeanne M. Leonard, Judy Missildine, George Netherton, Mimi Pearce, Jim Pearce, Aurora Pope, Mary Ann Rosenthal, Cheryl Simeone, Lori Ann Sweet and Ellen Winsor.
After this exhibition, it will move to McIntosh Art Association (Old Jail) in Darien for September and to the Hofwyl-Broadfield Auditorium in October for display or pickup until the next exhibition in April 2020.
Pictured are some of the artists with their work. For more information, contact George Netherton, 678-778-8889, gnetherton@me.com.