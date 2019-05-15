Submitted by Karen Stone
The Golden Isles Track Club has awarded four $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school students attending Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy.
Two students from each high school were selected and awarded a scholarship. Criteria to determine winners included participation in cross country and or track high school sports and scholastic achievement. Glynn Academy winners were Rebecca Riden and Silas Webster. Pictured are Brunswick High winners Rachel Thomas, and Dalton Pender with Kathy Simprini, GITC chairperson, center.