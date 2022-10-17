101722_kgib
Submitted by Lea King-Badyna

The Golden Isles Track Club recently awarded Keep Golden Isles Beautiful $3,500 to support the group’s annual Trash Dash Plogging event, in which participants pick up litter as they run, jog and walk. Focusing on community betterment and made possible by GITC’s annual 4th of July Sunshine Festival race proceeds, the donation highlights the connection between exercise and litter removal efforts. Pictured are GITC vice president Connie Chancey, from left; KGIB executive director Lea King-Badyna; GITC president Orrie McCrea; GITC members Marsha McCrea; and Tavel Cowan.

