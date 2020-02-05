The Golden Isles Track Club is now accepting applications for its 2020 scholarship program. Interested students must be seniors at Glynn Academy or Brunswick High School, with plans to enroll in a college program. Applicants must participate in cross country or track during their senior year and have a cumulative high school GPA of 2.5 or higher. The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded for four students — one female and one male from each high school. For an application package, students should see their counselor, track or cross country coach. Applications are also available on the Golden Isles Track Club website at goldeislestrackclub.weebly.com. Applications must be postmarketd by March 31.
