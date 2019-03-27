Submitted by Karen Stone
The Golden Isles Track Club (GITC) recently donated $1000 to the St. Simons Island Land Trust as a match donation of member Linda Olsen from Starbucks.
GITC supports the Land Trust in developing areas for jogging, walking, running, and bicycling on SSI.
Pictured are Charlotte Zell, secretary of GITC, from left; Karen Stone vice-president of GITC; Linda Olsen GITC member and donation of funds through Starbucks to the Land Trust, Emily Ellison, development director of the Land Trust, Connie Chauncey president of GITC, and Vince Marchione, treasurer of GITC.