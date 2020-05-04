042020_landtrust

Submitted by Karen Stone

The Golden Isles Track Club recently donated $1,000 to the St. Simons Land Trust from funds from the 2019 July 4 Sunshine Festival 5K/1Mile Races on St. Simons Island. The Golden Isles Track Club supports local organizations dedicated to running, walking, jogging and bicycling in Glynn County.

Pictured are Karen Stone, vice-president of the Golden Isles Track Club, from left, Rhonda Kenyon, president of the track club; Vince Marchionna, treasurer of the track club; Raleigh Kitchen, membership and outreach manager of the St. Simons Land Trust; and Charlotte Zell, secretary of the club.

