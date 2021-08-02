080221_track
Submitted by Orrie McCrea

The Golden Isles Track Club recently introduced an annual community service award, named in honor of Karen Stone. The recipient will be selected from a list of member nominations. The award is for a club member “for going and beyond to serve club and community.”

Linda Olsen was selected as the first honoree. Her volunteer activities include working with the St. Simons Land Trust, Friends of Fort Frederica and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful as well as other outreach programs. Olsen is pictured.

