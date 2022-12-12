120522_OctoberBreast2022
Submitted by Roy Akins

Team members and friends of Tortuga Jack’s recently joined volunteers from the local chapter of the American Cancer Society to support the fight against breast cancer in the Golden Isles. During October, the restaurant donated $1 for every taco sold at its locations on Jekyll Island and Exit 29 near I-95 to raise awareness and provide financial support.

The final total for tacos sold in October was $10,814.

The Breast Cancer Fashion Show will be held Feb. 11 at Sea Palms. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 13 at Maggies’s, St. Simons Drugs and Daisie Mae’s Hallmark.

Pictured presenting the check was George Stewart, owner of Tortuga Jack’s, center, and Douglas Hutchings, general manager of Tortuga’s Jekyll Island location. Others present included members of the local chapter of the American Cancer Society and Tortuga team members.

