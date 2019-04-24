042419_9to52

By Barbara Ryan

St. Marys Little Theatre will stage “9 to 5, the Musical” at the Theatre By the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys.

The show is produced by Margie Geddes. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. May 3, 4, 10 and 11 and at 2 p.m. May 5 and 12 at Theatre by the Trax in St. Marys. Tickets are $15 for adults. Those 12 and under will be admitted for $10.

Tickets are currently on sale at StMarysLittleTheatre.com or at Once Upon a Bookseller in downtown St. Marys. For more information, call 912-729-1103. Pictured are actresses Kira Godwin, from left, Lindsey Nicole Parsley and Tori Ann Smith in a scene from the show.

