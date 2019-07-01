Submitted by Liz DeMato
A number of artists who participated in Albert Fendig’s 7th Annual Plein Air Affair attended a reception at Thrive on St. Simons Island.
Their works are included in a traveling art show that is making the rounds in the community. It will be on display at the Brunswick Library in July. The artwork is available for purchase.
Pictured at the reception are Bill Giles, from left, Stephanie Giles, Jack McConnell, Ann Poysky, community relations coordinator for Thrive; Jean Earl McConnell, Ashley Benard, dining services manager with Thrive, and Tatjana Harper, President of Thrive.