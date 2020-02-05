Submitted by Marjorie Young
Hamsa Thota recently received the Ronnie Waller Fellow Award. The past district governor of District 6920 was rewarded for his service to Georgia’s Rotary Student Program.
Thota has been involved with Rotary for more than 40 years. He was the past district governor for Rotary District 6920. Thota has a Ph.D. from the University of Georgia in food science and dairy manufacturing. His company does innovation management training and consulting with organizations in the US, China and India.
GRSP Program Chairs, Dennis Still, Ronnie Waller, Thota, Jim Drake, Bert Guy and Terry Gordon.