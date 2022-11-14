Submitted by Cindi Phillips
The Saint Simons Professional Group will be host its annual Christmas Charity Drive beginning this month. The dates for the drive are Nov. 15 to Dec. 15th. They will be accepting items for Safe Harbor, The Well and No Kill Glynn. Items needed and locations for the drop-offs are below:
Safe Harbor items needed: Clothes and pajamas for children and teens; Christmas movies; snacks; board games for teens; paper products (cups, plates, napkins); Christmas socks, gloves and beanies.
Drop-off Locations are: Synovus Bank, 255 Scranton Connector, Brunswick; Synovus Bank, 1625 Federica Road, St. Simons Island; and The Market on Newcastle, 1624 Newcastle St., Brunswick.
The Well items needed: Blankets (new or laundered used); new undergarments; new socks; toiletries (deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, liquid soap); feminine items; backpacks (new or used laundered); cleaning supplies (paper towels, toilet paper, bleach, all-purpose cleaners and laundry soap); bottled water; packaged snacks; baby formula; pet food; washcloths; bath towels; and Winn Dixie/McDonalds/Subway/downtown restaurant gift cards.
Drop-off locations: The Shop, 1331 Ocean Blvd, St. Simons Island; Synovus Bank, 255 Scranton Connector, Brunswick; Synovus Bank, 1625 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island; and The Market on Newcastle, 1624 Newcastle St., Brunswick.
No Kill Glynn County’s items needed: dog food; cat food; pet toys; towels; blankets; bleach; and paper towels.
Drop-off locations: Island Bikes and Carts, 507 Ocean Blvd. Suite 101, St. Simons Island; and The Market on Newcastle, 1624 Newcastle St., Brunswick.