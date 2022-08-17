Submitted by Shirley Douglass
Mekhia Hollinshed, a Camden County High School senior, received the Brunswick Chapter of The Links, Incorporated’s LIFE scholarship. She will be attending North Carolina A&T State University. The Links International Foreign Affairs and Business Empowerment (LIFE) program for youth exposes minority high school students to career possibilities in foreign affairs and international business.
The Brunswick Chapter of The Links, Incorporated strives to encourage minority students and students in underserved or rural communities to enroll and graduate from an accredited college, university, or post-secondary school. This year, eight scholarships totaling $3,600 were awarded to local seniors.
Pictured are Cynthia Brantley, from left, Mekhia Hollinshed and Jacqueline Bryant.