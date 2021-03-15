The Georgia Tribute Festival has rescheduled its traditional March date. It will be held in Sept. 16 to 19 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Celebrating 65 years of an American icon, the Tribute Festival will feature numerous artists paying homage to Elvis Presley. Among performers will be Cody Ray Slaughter, Di Light, Austin Irby and Travis Powell. For a complete listing of artists and ticket information, visit www.tributefestival.rocks.
Di Light, an Elvis tribute artist from Brazil, performs during a previous Georgia Elvis Festival.