the new king
Buy Now

Di Light, an Elvis tribute artist from Brazil performs for the crowd at the Ritz Sunday after being named the winner in the professional division of this year’s Georgia Elvis Festival.

 Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News

The Georgia Tribute Festival has rescheduled its traditional March date. It will be held in Sept. 16 to 19 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Celebrating 65 years of an American icon, the Tribute Festival will feature numerous artists paying homage to Elvis Presley. Among performers will be Cody Ray Slaughter, Di Light, Austin Irby and Travis Powell. For a complete listing of artists and ticket information, visit www.tributefestival.rocks.

Di Light, an Elvis tribute artist from Brazil, performs during a previous Georgia Elvis Festival.

More from this section

Stress management service is a beacon for well-being

Stress management service is a beacon for well-being

Stress management and well-being are rising concerns in 2021. According to the American Psychological Association’s Stress in America 2020 Survey, nearly seven in 10 (67 percent) Americans say their stress levels have increased over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and nearly two-thirds r…

+2
Yard sale goes on without Peaches to Beaches

Yard sale goes on without Peaches to Beaches

The official Peaches to the Beaches yard sale along more than 200 miles of U.S. 341 in Georgia is officially delayed for five months, but for some the sales went on anyway, and buying and selling enthusiasts made the most of it.