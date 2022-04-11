Submitted by Rosemary Maulden
The Garden Club of Georgia Inc. 2022 Convention committee chairmen held a recent planning meeting at Sapelo Hammock Golf Club in Shellman Bluff. The 2022 Convention chairman is Winette Almon of Shellman Bluff and member of Spartina Garden Club.
Local members of the committee who attended were Brenda Griner of Blythe Island Garden Club; Sara Lanier of Hamilton Plantation Garden Club; and Rosemary Maulden of Urbana Garden Club. Oleander District members will host the 94th Annual Convention at Marriott Macon City Center Tuesday and Wednesday.
The special guest will be National Garden Clubs Inc. president Mary Warshauer. On Tuesday afternoon, garden club members will be treated to two informative speakers. Bonnie Satterthwaite will speak on “There was no Miracle Gro in the Garden of Eden,” and Stan Gray will present a program on “When Iris Eyes Are Smiling.” Tuesday evening garden club members will celebrate and honor our garden clubs and councils at the awards banquet.
Wednesday morning will begin with Peggy Tucker, Garden Club of Georgia Inc. president, presiding over the annual business session. The convention will conclude with the Members Celebration Luncheon. Laura Martin, featured speaker, will talk about “Taming the Natives: Celebrating North American Wildflowers.”
Pictured are Peggy Tucker, Garden Club of Georgia Inc. president, left, and Winette Almon, 2022 convention chairman.