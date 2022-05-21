Submitted by Ruthmary Williams
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island hosted Ame Willis Ivanov, an award-winning photographer, who presented an informative photo-documentary about the Golden Ray.
Pictured is Ame Willis Ivanov.
Football legend and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a campaign stop on St. Simons Island on Friday.
The decision to remove a Confederate monument from Hanover Square in downtown Brunswick earlier this week may have been premature, defenders of the statue claim.
Erick Caballero’s memories of the summer robotics camp he attended in middle school are foggy. But the impact the experience made remains clear to this day.
Lucky’s excitement was palpable when he spotted Ron Binkney’s copy of “Only You Can Be You. What Makes You Different Makes You Great.”
Carl Alexander, who served as Glynn County Police Chief from 1987 to 2002, had a profound impact on law enforcement in the Golden Isles that continues to resonate a year after his death.
Two of the planes that won World War II with missions over Europe and the Pacific will be at the Brunswick-Golden Isles Airport for rides and tours through Sunday.