Submitted by Lindy Cofer
The local American Cancer Society hosts an annual benefit luncheon and fashion show each year in October, featuring local models who are breast cancer survivors. To honor the models, a special “meet and greet” was held, Aug. 15, to meet 13 models, the presenting sponsors, the host committee and participating boutiques. The event was hosted at the Sea Palms home of Jan and Marty Carriker.
The 20th Annual American Cancer Society Breast Cancer Fashion Show will be held at Sea Palms on St. Simons Island. The doors open at 11 a.m. Oct. 19 for silent auction, Pink Boxes and a live auction. Lunch will be served at noon. Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at Lady and Gentlemen Outfitters, Maggie’s, Ronnie’s, Shackelford Shoes, St. Simons Drug Co., all on St. Simons Island, and Antiques Etc. in downtown Brunswick.
Pictured are the 2019 ACS Committee. Seated are Joy Cook, chair, from left; and Carole Nolan. Standing are Olivia Holland, from left, Jackie Mull, Diann Clark and Rhonda Barlow. Not pictured are Raylene Grynkewich, Liz McDermitt and Peggy Tuten.