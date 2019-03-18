Submitted by Amy Broderick
The Terry Thomas Foundation recently made a contribution to Hospice of the Golden Isles (HGI). These funds are earmarked for information technology infrastructure for HGI. Susan Goodhue, executive director of the foundation, and board member, Dewey Benefield presented the check to HGI CEO, Karen Brubaker Miller.
For more information on Hospice of the Golden Isles, call 912-265-4735 or 866-275-6801, or visit the website at Hospice.me.
Pictured are Goodhue, from left, Miller, Benefield and Susan Conway.