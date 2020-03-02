030220_HGI
Buy Now

Submitted by Amy Broderick

The Terry Thomas Foundation recently made a contribution to Hospice of the Golden Isles (HGI). These funds enabled HGI to purchase ten patient beds for the Hospice House. Susan Goodhue, executive director of the foundation, and board member, Dewey Benefield presented the check to HGI CEO, Karen Miller. They were accompanied by members of the HGI development and marketing team. Pictured are Amy Broderick, from left, Kathleen Bennett, Karen Miller, Dewey Benefield, Susan Goodhue and Jamie Burriss.

More from this section

Program honors descendants

Program honors descendants

As part of Black History Month, the Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, a state historic site, held a program at the Visitors’ Center, featuring William H.A. Collins, curator of the Burning of Darien Museum, and historical genealogist, Amy Hedrick from Glynngen.com. Together, they discu…

Organizations partner to fight litter

Organizations partner to fight litter

For the 10th consecutive year, UGA Marine Extension Service and Georgia Sea Grant staff assisted Keep Golden Isles Beautiful in completion of the Glynn County Community Litter Index. A Keep America Beautiful litter measurement tool, the Index enables KAB affiliates to utilize trained scorers…

Garden club holds monthly meeting

Garden club holds monthly meeting

The February Sea Oats Garden Club meeting was recently held in The Speakeasy at Reid’s Apothecary in downtown Brunswick. Dawn Hart, owner of Ace Garden Center on St. Simons Island, spoke to the group. Pictured are the club hostesses Susan Baltzell, from left Francene Roberson, Hart, Margaret…