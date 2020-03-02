Submitted by Amy Broderick
The Terry Thomas Foundation recently made a contribution to Hospice of the Golden Isles (HGI). These funds enabled HGI to purchase ten patient beds for the Hospice House. Susan Goodhue, executive director of the foundation, and board member, Dewey Benefield presented the check to HGI CEO, Karen Miller. They were accompanied by members of the HGI development and marketing team. Pictured are Amy Broderick, from left, Kathleen Bennett, Karen Miller, Dewey Benefield, Susan Goodhue and Jamie Burriss.