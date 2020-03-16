Submitted by Leigh Ann Stroud
Coastal Georgia Historical Society has received a $100,000 gift from the Terry Thomas Foundation to share the community’s World War II Home Front story with Glynn County school children. The historical society and the Foundation have a long-standing relationship based on their shared passion for children’s education.
Pictured are Kim Campbell, World War II Home Front Museum site manager, from left; Sandy Jensen, society education director; Susan Goodhue, executive director of the Terry Thomas Foundation; Sherri Jones, society executive director; Dewey Benefield, trustee of the Terry Thomas Foundation; Mimi Rogers, society curator; and Kevin Lokey, society board president.