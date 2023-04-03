Submitted by Tiffany King
The Terry Thomas Foundation has completed the second part of its gift towards the renovation of the Andrews Center building at the College of Coastal Georgia. Last year, the foundation announced a donation of $100,000 for the creation of a gathering area for students to work, socialize and collaborate in the building. This contribution will allow for the reconfiguration of an existing space into a multi-purpose area for educational and student development activities.
Pictured are vice president of advancement Jamie Bessette, from left, college president Michelle Johnston, Dewey Benefield, Terry Thomas Foundation trustee and Susan Goodhue, executive director of the Terry Thomas Foundation.