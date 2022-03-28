Submitted by Tiffany King
The Terry Thomas Foundation continued their longtime support of the College of Coastal Georgia by donating $100,000 to create a gathering area for students in the soon-to-be renovated Andrews Center building on the Brunswick campus. The contribution will provide a space for students to work and socialize.
The foundation was established in 2004 by Julia Terrill “Terry” Thomas, a Sea Island resident and community philanthropist and collaborate.
Pictured are vice president of advancement Jamie Bessette, from left; Susan Goodhue, executive director of the Terry Thomas Foundation; Dewey Benefield, a Terry Thomas Foundation trustee; and Michelle R. Johnston, Ph.D., college president.