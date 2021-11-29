Submitted by Susan Garrett
Several members of the Coastal Symphony of Georgia Board were treated recently to a sneak peek of their upcoming Christmas Concert with Terry Readdick. The pianist held a rehearsal in his home for the concert which will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at Wesley United Methodist Church. Tickets are available at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org or by calling 912-634-2006.
Pictured are Susan Garrett, from left, and Pam Hamilton, Marjorie Mathieu, board president, and Kern Baker, president-elect with Terry at his piano.