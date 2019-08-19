Submitted by Laura Young
The Southeast Georgia Health System volunteer services recently presented $1,000 scholarship awards to six graduating high school seniors who served as volunteers at the health system and plan to pursue degrees in the field.
The Brunswick Campus Volunteer Service scholarship winners included Morgan Dunn, Sydney Hoyt and MacKenzie Morgan. The Camden Campus Volunteer Service scholarship winners included Camden County High School graduates Ashni Patel, Roshni Patel and Bryce Sawyer.
Morgan Dunn, a graduate of Brunswick High School, plans to pursue a bachelor of science in nursing at Georgia College and State University.
Frederica Academy graduate Mackenzie Morgan will study professional health services at Clemson University to pursue a career in pediatric cardiology. Sydney Hoyt has enrolled in the College of Coastal Georgia nursing program. Bryce Sawyer and will study biochemistry or biophysics at the University of Georgia.
Sisters Ashni Patel and Roshni Patel are both scholarship recipients. Ashni will study biomedical engineering at Mercer University to become a biomedical engineer. Roshni will be joining her sister at Mercer University to study nursing. The teen volunteer program is designed for students, ages 16-18, who enjoy helping others and have a desire to learn more about health care and volunteerism. Graduating high school seniors who served at least 20 hours through the teen volunteer program and plan to pursue careers in health care were encouraged to apply for the volunteer services scholarships offered at the Brunswick and Camden hospitals.
Pictured in the photo on the left are Morgan Dunn, from left, Sydney Hoyt and Mackenzie Morgan. Bryce Sawyer is pictured in the second photo. Not pictured are Ashni Patel and Roshni Patel.