An organizational meeting of the Glynn County Teen Republicans was recently held at the First United Methodist Church, hosted by the Glynn County Republican Party (GCRP). Student leaders from Glynn County participated in brainstorming about ways to encourage other young conservatives to participate in political activities.
Pictured are Daniel Bostain from left; 10th grader at Glynn Academy; Xander Holmes senior at Brunswick High; Ginny Hall, GCRP chair and sponsoring organization; Avery Kroscavage junior at Brunswick High; Alex Kundar, freshman at the College of Coastal Georgia; Abigail Williams, senior at Brunswick High; and John Bostain, parent sponsor. Jill Holmes, GCRP Executive board, is not pictured.