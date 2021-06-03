060721_scholars
Buy Now

Submitted by Jennifer Fussell

The Correll Scholars program with the Coastal Georgia Foundation recently recognized its 2021 recipients. They are Jacob Bosarge, Abigail Carter, Carson Griffin and Bryce Morris.

The scholarship program was originally established by A.D. “Pete” and Ada Lee Correll to assist talented Glynn County high school graduates who are members of the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center in pursuing a post-secondary degree through one of Georgia’s public colleges and was expanded this year to include youth active with The Gathering Place.

Pictured at the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center are new scholarship recipients Carson Griffin, from left; Jacob Bosarge, Bryce Morris, Abigail Carter and Paul White, president and CEO, Coastal Georgia Foundation.

More from this section

Unified Command responding to oil leaks from shipwreck

Unified Command responding to oil leaks from shipwreck

Oil leaking from within what remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray began appearing as early as Monday in the St. Simons Sound and on surrounding shorelines, triggering a response by cleanup crews on land and water, Unified Command said Tuesday.