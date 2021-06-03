Submitted by Jennifer Fussell
The Correll Scholars program with the Coastal Georgia Foundation recently recognized its 2021 recipients. They are Jacob Bosarge, Abigail Carter, Carson Griffin and Bryce Morris.
The scholarship program was originally established by A.D. “Pete” and Ada Lee Correll to assist talented Glynn County high school graduates who are members of the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center in pursuing a post-secondary degree through one of Georgia’s public colleges and was expanded this year to include youth active with The Gathering Place.
Pictured at the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center are new scholarship recipients Carson Griffin, from left; Jacob Bosarge, Bryce Morris, Abigail Carter and Paul White, president and CEO, Coastal Georgia Foundation.