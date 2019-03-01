Submitted by Peter Dillon
The Georgia Society, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), awarded Katharine Trackwell the Nancy Hart Education Outreach Award for her expertise and enthusiasm teaching American Revolutionary War history while wearing period dress at local schools.
She is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Pictured are Steven Ford, from left, William Ramsaur, Katharine Trackwell receiving the plaque from Marshes of Glynn president Phil Callicutt, Jimmy Boatright and Brent Taylor.