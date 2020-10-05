Tau Alpha Delta Kappa of Golden Isles recently installed officers for the 2020-2021 year. Around the world, Alpha Delta Kappa members combine their energies and talents to enrich their lives and the lives of others through thousands of community-based altruistic projects.
Locally, Tau chapter funds a scholarship for student teachers who qualify.
Pictured are Martha King, past co-president, from left; Debbie Clark, past-Georgia president; Ann Maxwell, past co-president; Nancy Zell, vice-president of membership; Michelle Riner, president; Patricia McVeigh, treasurer; Betty Lunsford, secretary; and Clara Fried, chaplain.