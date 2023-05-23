Submitted by Pamela Hamilton
The St. Simons Island Rotary Club will present TAPS at Twilight Memorial Day Concert and Tribute at 5:45 p.m. May 29 at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island.
St. Simons Island Rotary Club has hosted the event for 31 years. The event is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair.
Music will be provided by the Golden Isles Community Concert Band with Bagpiper Scott Townley. Junior ROTC will present the colors and laying of the Wreath by West Point graduate Lt. Col. Dick James (retired).
The Memorial Day address will be given by Vice Admiral Al Konetzni USN, (retired).
This event is sponsored by St Simons Island Rotary Club and is funded by rotary’s sales of American flags and bricks honoring veterans at ssirotary.org/_flag-purchase https://ssirotary.org/_brick-sales