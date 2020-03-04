Submitted by Pat Porto
The guest speaker at the February meeting of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club was Talluah Fall’s dean of students Jimmy Franklin.
Ha sang the praises of the school’s founder, the Georgia Federated Women’s Club. He was invited by Penny Smith, Tallulah Falls chair, and praised the local club’s efforts for being instrumental in making introductions and arranging events when the eight grade class made their first trip to Coastal Georgia. All GFWC Woman’s Clubs in Georgia continue to support the school.
Pictured are Penny Smith, Talluluh Falls chair; Jimmy Franklin, dean of students, Tallulah Falls School.