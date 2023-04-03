Submitted by Tiffany King
Synovus Bank recently made a contribution to the Minority Outreach Program at College of Coastal Georgia.
The gift will be used for the continuation of the program that targets middle school students for academic success, personal development and empowerment. This year, the Minority Outreach Program will be celebrating 30 years of service to the community.
For more information, contact Tiffany King at tking@ccga.edu.
Pictured are vice president for advancement Jamie Bessette, from left, Michelle Johnston, college president, and Synovus market president Wayne Johnson.